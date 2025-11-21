Raju Weds Rambai Review and Rating

The song “Rambayi Nee Meeda Naaku Manasayane…” made people notice a small film titled Raju Weds Rambayi. Until then, no one had big expectations. But once the song became a hit and the trailer impressed viewers, the buzz grew. At the pre-release event, director Sailu Kompati even said, “If this film doesn’t become a hit, I’ll walk naked in Ameerpet Center.” That created even more curiosity. So, did the film meet the expectations? Let’s see.

Story

The film is set in 2010, in a village between Warangal and Khammam in the then united Andhra Pradesh. Raju (Akhil Raju) is famous in the village for his band. Whether it’s a wedding or a funeral, Raju’s band must play. Even though his father (Shivaji Raja) scolds him and the family wants him to move to Hyderabad for a better job, Raju doesn’t listen.

The reason? Rambayi (Tejaswini Rao). He loves her deeply. Rambayi initially rejects him but eventually falls in love too.

Her father, Venkanna (Chaitanya Jonnalagadda), wants his daughter to marry a government employee. Afraid her father will never agree to Raju, Rambayi decides to get pregnant before marriage. She tells Raju, and she becomes pregnant before their wedding. What happens when Venkanna finds out? What problems does his foolishness create for the couple? Do Raju and Rambayi finally get married or not? The movie shows the answers.

How the Film Is

Many Telugu movies have been made on honour killings. Raju Weds Rambayi also deals with this topic. But earlier films mostly showed honour killings in upper-caste families. This movie highlights that such violence also happens in marginalised communities. That makes it unique.

It is not entirely a fictional story — it is based on a real honour killing that happened in Illandu village in 2010, with a little fiction added. The real incident was extremely cruel, and the climax reflects that brutality. The last 20 minutes are heavy and emotional.

Otherwise, the film mostly feels like a regular love story. Since it is set in 2010, it shows the fun, mischief, and youthful romance of that time, especially relatable for 90s kids. The first half is entertaining with comedy and romance. The second half becomes slower and predictable.

First Half

The movie begins with Raju creating chaos at a wedding. After Rambayi enters, the story becomes fun and lively. Raju’s attempts to express his love bring laughs. Their love story, combined with Raju’s gang and their antics, makes the first half enjoyable.

Second Half

Once Venkanna discovers the love story, the interest increases. The interval scene is emotional. But the second half drags. The scenes between Venkanna and the couple feel routine. The narration slows down and becomes boring at places.

However, the climax is the strongest part. It shocks, shakes, and leaves viewers thinking. You walk out of the theatre wondering how such cruel people still exist — and at the same time, feeling emotional about such pure-hearted lovers who still exist in society.

Performances

Both lead actors are newcomers, but they perform very well. They handle emotions naturally and speak the Telangana dialect convincingly. Tejaswini Rao particularly shines in emotional scenes.

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda as Venkanna is excellent — perhaps the highlight of the movie. His acting is strong, though sometimes it feels slightly overdone due to writing issues. The actors playing Raju’s friends are good, especially the one playing “Dambar,” who provides solid comedy. Shivaji Raja and others perform within their roles.

Technical Aspects

Technically, the film is good.

Suresh Bobbili’s background score is a big plus.

Songs are catchy.

Cinematography by Wajid Baig beautifully captures the Telangana village atmosphere.

The editing could have been sharper, especially in the second half.

Production values are solid.

Verdict

A sincere village love story mixed with a shocking, emotional climax. Strong performances and good music help, but the slow second half pulls it down. Worth watching for its honesty and climax impact.

Rating: 2.75/5