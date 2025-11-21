Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day: Is November 24th or 25th a Holiday?

The martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, is approaching, and students and parents are confused about whether schools will remain closed on November 24th or 25th. Every year, this day is observed on November 24th to commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice for defending religious freedom against forced conversions.

However, this year, there seems to be some ambiguity about the exact date of the holiday. According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh government has rescheduled the holiday to November 25, 2025, instead of November 24th. This change has been made by amending the UP school holiday list 2025.

In Punjab and Chandigarh, there's a push to observe the martyrdom day on November 25th, with a plea made to the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh to declare it a public holiday. The president of the National Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Force, Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, has emphasized the historical significance of November 25th, marking the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand usually announce a holiday on Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day. Students and parents are advised to confirm with their school administration to know if their institution will remain closed on either of these dates.

Here's a quick update on the situation:

Uttar Pradesh: Schools likely to remain closed on November 25th

Punjab and Chandigarh: Possibly observing the holiday on November 25th

Other states: Check with local authorities for confirmation

Stay tuned for further updates, and get in touch with your school administration for the latest information.

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