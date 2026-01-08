Raja Saab Ticket Bookings Still Closed in Telangana, Prabhas Fans on Edge

Anticipation is running high among fans in the Nizam region as ticket bookings for The Raja Saab are yet to open, just days ahead of its release. The delay has sparked widespread curiosity and concern, with all eyes now on the Telangana government for clarity.

According to sources, the film’s producers are awaiting official orders from the Telangana government regarding ticket pricing. The makers have formally applied for permission to hike ticket rates, citing the film’s massive budget and large-scale production. They have urged the government to grant special permission to increase prices to help recover costs.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government is said to be reconsidering its stance on movie ticket price hikes, even as intense legal arguments continue in courts over the issue. The uncertainty has directly impacted advance bookings in the Nizam region, leaving exhibitors and audiences in suspense.

In contrast, the Andhra Pradesh government has already granted approval for premiere shows and enhanced ticket prices for The Raja Saab, enabling bookings to proceed smoothly across the state.

With fans eagerly waiting and distributors pressing for a decision, the spotlight is firmly on Telangana’s next move, which will determine when ticket sales finally open in the Nizam region.