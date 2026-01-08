Sankranti 2026 Race: Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela's Parashakti Out

It appears that yet another film may be exiting the crowded Sankranti release race. The Telugu version of Parashakti, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela, is reportedly no longer part of the festive box-office battle.

The film was initially slated for a simultaneous Tamil and Telugu release on January 10. However, sources indicate that the Telugu version is struggling to secure enough theatres, forcing the makers to reconsider its Sankranti release plans.

The intense competition from big-ticket releases such as The Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu has reportedly worked against Parashakti, making it difficult for the film to find adequate screen space in Telugu states.

Earlier, another major Sankranti contender, Jananayagan, starring Vijay, had already dropped out of the festive race due to censor-related issues.

With multiple films exiting the competition, the Sankranti box-office scenario continues to evolve, as exhibitors increasingly prioritise big-budget and star-driven releases over mid-range films.