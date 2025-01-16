Pushpa 2 Reloaded: Makers Announced New Ticket Price

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has become the biggest blockbuster in Indian cinema, earning more than ₹1800 crore at the box office. Since its release, the film has shattered records and captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Director Sukumar’s visionary direction, combined with Allu Arjun's intense performance and Rashmika Mandanna's powerful portrayal, has turned the film into a cultural phenomenon.

To keep the excitement going, the makers of Pushpa 2 have announced a reloaded version of the film with 20 extra minutes of exclusive new scenes, which will be available starting January 17th. Additionally, the re-released version will be offered at an affordable price of ₹112 across North India, making it more accessible to fans and ensuring packed theaters.

Celebrate Cinema Lovers Day with Pushpa 2: The Rule RELOADED VERSION on January 17th



Watch INDIAN CINEMA'S INDUSTRY HIT at an affordable price of Rs.112 across North India



Book your tickets now!

Icon Star @alluarjun… pic.twitter.com/8mrw94XH4S — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) January 15, 2025

With the added scenes and price drop, Pushpa 2 is set to attract even more viewers and continue its box office dominance. This re-release will further solidify the film’s place in history as a monumental success in Indian filmmaking, with its ongoing momentum expected to push its earnings even higher. Fans can now enjoy this industry hit in a whole new way, cementing its legacy as one of the most successful films in Indian cinema.