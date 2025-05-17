Prabhas Stood by Me When My Blood Relatives Turned Against Me: Manchu Vishnu Gets Emotional

As Manchu Vishnu prepares for the grand opening of his next high-budget film Kannappa on June 27, the actor has begun promotional campaigns in a very personal and emotional way by making a podcast appearance. His open confessions about his relationship with actor Prabhas and his family members have now become the most sought-after gossip of the town.

On the podcast, Vishnu spoke of his close friendship with Prabhas and revealed, "Prabhas and I are very close. He doesn't even know how great an actor he is. There are hardly a few like him in the industry. Even though he's such a huge star, he never loses his humility—and that's what makes him really special. We are brothers for life."

Vishnu went on to thank Prabhas, particularly in contrast to some of his own relatives and others who share his blood. "Some of them who are my own flesh and blood desire my downfall. But Prabhas, despite not being related to me by blood, wants to see me as a hero. For that, I'll owe him a debt for centuries.

When the subject came to his dad, the veteran actor Mohan Babu, Vishnu's tone became emotional. "My father's happiness is most important to me. I'll do anything to make him happy. If he's not happy, nothing else in the world matters to me. The day I bring shame to his name, it would be like I died even if I'm alive. I don't want that day to arrive. I only try to make him proud with his name, never to shame it.

With these sincere and personal confessions, Vishnu gave fans an intimate look into his life, as well as creating an intensely emotional tone for the Kannappa promotion campaign.