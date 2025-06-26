Prabhas’ Screen Time in Kannappa Revealed by Vishnu Manchu: Check Now

Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Kannappa, actor and producer Manchu Vishnu opened up about the film’s highlights, confirming that pan-India star Prabhas will have a solid screen presence of 30 to 40 minutes in the movie. Addressing the media during a press meet, Vishnu expressed his excitement and gratitude as the film gears up to hit theatres tomorrow.

“This Friday is mine, with the blessings of Lord Shiva,” Vishnu said, brimming with confidence. He described Kannappa as a major test of his abilities as an actor and said the final moments of the film would determine whether he passed that test or not. “You will tell me after watching the last 40 minutes of the film,” he added, hinting that the climax will carry significant emotional and narrative weight.

Vishnu also teased Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s special role in the film, saying, “Mohanlal’s character will truly surprise the audience.” While he remained tight-lipped about the exact nature of the role, his statement has sparked curiosity among fans.

With a mythological storyline rooted in devotion to Lord Shiva, Kannappa promises a blend of emotion, grandeur, and star power. The inclusion of names like Prabhas and Mohanlal is expected to draw audiences in large numbers across the country.