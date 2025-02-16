Prabhas Latest Look Surprises Fans, Viral Photo!

Prabhas’ new long-hair look has caught everyone’s attention after he was spotted with it in a recent meeting with Sri Kalahasthi MLA Sudheer Reddy. The MLA visited the actor to extend a special invitation for the upcoming Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavam festival, and the moment was captured in a photo that quickly went viral on social media.

Fans have been excitedly sharing the picture, admiring Prabhas’ new long-hair look. The photo quickly went viral as people showed their love for his fresh appearance.

Prabhas is currently working on two major projects, Raja Saab and Fauji. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on these films, and the viral picture has only added to the excitement surrounding his upcoming roles.