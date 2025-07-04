Prabhas Helps Fish Venkat: Rs 50 Lakh Aid for Actor’s Kidney Treatment

In yet another heartwarming gesture that highlights the unity of Tollywood, actor Prabhas has stepped forward to help fellow actor Fish Venkat, who is currently battling serious health issues due to kidney failure.

Fish Venkat, known for his comedic roles in numerous Telugu films, is reportedly in critical condition and undergoing treatment on a ventilator in a private hospital. His daughter, Sravanthi, recently released an emotional video seeking financial assistance for his treatment. She revealed that her father's condition requires immediate medical attention, and the family is struggling to cover the expenses.

Prabhas Helps Fish Venkat with Rs 50 Lakh for Medical Treatment

Following the viral appeal, several people came forward to offer support. Among them, Pan-India star Prabhas made a generous contribution that has touched the hearts of many. According to reports, Prabhas's team contacted Sravanthi and assured her that the actor would bear all medical expenses, which may go up to ₹50 lakh. They also expressed willingness to assist in finding a suitable kidney donor for her father, as Sravanthi is unable to donate hers due to an incompatible blood group.

This act of kindness from Prabhas has received widespread appreciation online, with fans and netizens hailing him as a "real-life hero." The support echoes a growing sentiment within the industry, where stars continue to treat each other like family.

In recent times, other Tollywood celebrities have also extended their support to fellow artists in need. Actor Sai Dharam Tej came forward to help veteran actress Pavala Shyamala, while Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Power Star Pawan Kalyan recently donated ₹2 lakh to actress Pakeezah.

Such compassionate actions from the film fraternity continue to prove that beyond the glamour and stardom, there exists a close-knit community that believes in standing by one another during tough times.