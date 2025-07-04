July 5 Stock Market Holiday due to this reason!

With the weekend around the corner, investors and traders are expecting a respite from the regular hustle and bustle of the stock market. As tomorrow, July 6, is a Saturday, India's stock market, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed.

No Trading on July 5 Not Applicable, Trading on July 4 (Today) is as Usual

But today, July 4, the stock market is business as usual, and the normal trading schedule is available. If you have any investment or trade to take care of, today would be a great day to do so.

Normal Trading Schedule (for reference)

To refer to, the normal trading schedule of the Indian stock market is this:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

- Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

- Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays

In case you are planning your trades for the coming months, here are some upcoming stock market holidays that you should keep in mind:

Independence Day: Friday, August 15, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX will be closed

Ganesh Chaturthi: Wednesday, August 27, 2025 (tentative date) - NSE and BSE holiday

Dussehra/Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Thursday, October 2, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX will close

Staying Informed

To make informed investment decisions, it's important to stay informed about market information, trends, and calendars. Check the official websites of NSE and BSE for the latest information on stock market holidays and trading hours.

In summary, since the stock market is off on weekends, today is a great day to take care of your trades and investments. Stay up to speed, plan your trades well, and take advantage of the market opportunities.

Also read: Jurassic World Rebirth Review and Rating: A Lackluster Attempt to Revive a Classic