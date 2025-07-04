Jurassic World Rebirth Movie OTT: Streaming Date, Partner, Release Timeline, and More!

The world of Jurassic Park has found another movie in Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and others. The seventh movie in the Jurassic World franchise has received polarizing reviews thus far. While some hail the fact that the movie remains grounded and focuses on the characters with less VFX and CGI, others found the plot and the whole adventure to be rather tedious.

Jurassic World rebirth is expected to open strong worldwide, as fans will throng to the screens irrespective of the word of mouth to catch this marvelous science-fiction adventure on the big screen. Now, it remains to be seen how much the movie mints at the worldwide box office.

Jurassic World Rebirth OTT: When will the movie be available online?

Generally, many English movies are landing on streaming quite soon after their theatrical release. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is now available for rent in India and also across the world, and it remains to be seen how long it will take for the film to also appear for free on streaming.

Coming to Jurassic World Rebirth, since the film is produced by NBC Universal Studios, which owns OTT platform Peacock, the movie is expected to land on Peacock eventually. But, before that, just like with other Hollywood films, Jurassic World Rebirth might be available for rent on Prime Video and other platforms in the U.S.

As far as Indian streaming is concerned, after the merger of JioCinema and Hotstar, Peacock content is available on JioHotstar, and it remains to be seen if the same turns out to be true for Jurassic World Rebirth. The exact date is not yet known, but fans can expect the movie to land on Peacock sometime in the month of October, after the rental strategy is done.