Prabhas Drops Rs 50 Crore from His Fee for The Raja Saab — Here’s Why!

Pan-India star Prabhas is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming film The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy slated for theatrical release on December 5, 2025. Directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory, the film promises a fresh take with a blend of romance, comedy, and horror — a significant departure from Prabhas's typical action-packed and mythological roles.

What’s grabbing headlines is the actor’s surprising decision to slash his remuneration. According to sources, Prabhas has reportedly reduced his usual fee of ₹150 crore to ₹100 crore for The Raja Saab — marking a rare ₹50 crore pay cut. Industry insiders believe this move could be linked to the box office failure of Adipurush, which was also backed by the same production house. Despite the massive pre-release buzz, Adipurush struggled to meet expectations.

However, the Baahubali star bounced back strongly with blockbuster hits like Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, which grossed over ₹600 crore worldwide, and the futuristic epic Kalki 2898 AD, which is reported to have raked in around ₹1,200 crore globally.

The Raja Saab features an impressive ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar. The film’s music is composed by Thaman S, while Karthik Palani handles the cinematography. The project is expected to have a wide reach, with a multi-language release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The first official teaser is set to drop on June 16, further building excitement for what could be a genre-defining entry in Prabhas’s career.