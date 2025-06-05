TS EAPCET 2025 Counselling Schedule Delayed: Know the new dates!

The TS EAPCET 2025 results were declared on May 11, but the counseling schedule for engineering seats has not been released yet. This has caused confusion and anxiety among students. Despite earlier announcements that counseling would start earlier than usual, the process has not begun, leaving students disappointed.

Reasons for the Delay

The delay in counseling is attributed to several factors:

AICTE Approval: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has not yet approved engineering college seats and branches. Some state universities are hesitant to grant affiliation to new branches, leading to legal issues.

Fee Fixation: The government has not yet finalized the fees for the 2025-26 academic year. The Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) has submitted its report, but the government has not responded, causing uncertainty.

Affiliation Issues: Some colleges have not completed the affiliation process, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has raised objections due to inadequate labs and faculty.

Impact on Private Colleges

The delay in counseling has led to a rush of students seeking seats in other states. Private colleges are competing to fill management quota seats, and some have already started unofficial reservations by hiring P.R.Os and consultants.

Expected Counselling Schedule

According to officials, the counseling schedule is expected to be released by the second week of this month. However, the process will only move forward once the AICTE approvals, fee fixation, and affiliation issues are resolved.

Student Concerns

The delay in counseling has caused concerns among students, who are anxious to secure seats in their preferred colleges. The uncertainty surrounding the counseling schedule has made it difficult for students to plan their next steps.

In conclusion, the TS EAPCET 2025 counseling delay has caused uncertainty and anxiety among students. The authorities need to resolve the issues related to AICTE approvals, fee fixation, and affiliation to ensure a smooth counseling process.

