EAM Jaishankar discusses global threats of terrorism with counterparts from Tajikistan, Kazakhstan

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held bilateral discussions with his counterparts from Tajikistan and Kazakhstan on Thursday and reaffirmed India's zero-tolerance policy.

Foreign Ministers from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are in New Delhi on Thursday to attend the two-day 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue as India continues to put a strong foot forward in enhancing anti-terror and de-radicalisation partnerships across the region.

During the meeting with Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, EAM Jaishankar acknowledged the need to combat terrorism and strengthen the ties between both nations.

"A good meeting with FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan. Agreed on the need to firmly counter-terrorism in our region. Shared views on furthering our cooperation, including deeper trade, investment and connectivity ties," he said in a post on X.

The EAM also met Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and appreciated his stance on zero tolerance for terrorism.

Both sides discussed key aspects of the strategic partnership between India and Kazakhstan and exchanged views on enhancing connectivity with the Central Asian region.

"Pleased to meet DPM and FM Murat Nurtleu of Kazakhstan this morning. Appreciated his reaffirmation of zero tolerance for terrorism. Discussed various facets of our Strategic Partnership, focusing on political, trade, investment and energy cooperation. Also spoke about widening connectivity with the Central Asia region," the EAM posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar will host the five Central Asian foreign ministers -- including Bakhtiyor Saidov (Uzbekistan), Rashid Meredov (Turkmenistan), Zheenbek Kulubaev (Kyrgyzstan), Sirojiddin Muhriddin (Tajikistan) and Murat Nurtleu (Kazakhstan) -- amid continued incidents of cross-border terror, highlighted by the heinous April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the death of 26 innocent civilians.

The visiting Foreign Ministers will participate in the India-Central Asia Business Council meeting on Thursday and India-Central Asia Dialogue on Friday before wrapping up their India visit after calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same evening.

The India-Central Asia Dialogue, launched in January 2019 in Samarkand, serves as a key platform for strengthening ties between India and Central Asia.

The second meeting took place virtually in October 2020 and focused on regional security, counter-terrorism, and infrastructure development. The third meeting was held in New Delhi in December 2021 and emphasised connectivity to further deepen the ties between India and Central Asia.

At the fourth edition of the dialogue on June 6, the ministers will discuss further strengthening of relations between India and Central Asian countries with particular focus on trade, connectivity, technology, and development cooperation.

They will also share perspectives on challenges to regional security and other regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"India and Central Asia, in each other's 'Extended Neighbourhood', enjoy close and cordial contemporary diplomatic relations underpinned by millennia-old cultural and people-to-people exchanges. The first India-Central Summit held virtually in January 2022 and the mechanism of India-Central Asia Dialogue, at the level of Foreign Ministers, have taken this relationship substantially forward," read a statement issued by the MEA.

