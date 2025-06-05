Indian Students Delete Social Media to Avoid US Visa Issues

As U.S. authorities intensify checks on international student visa applicants, a wave of Indian students is quietly erasing traces of their online activity — including social media posts and entire accounts — to avoid endangering their chances of admission to American universities.

The heightened caution stems from a policy introduced several years ago, requiring applicants to disclose all social media profiles used in the past five years. Officials now examine platforms such as Facebook, X, TikTok, and LinkedIn to evaluate the online behavior, political views, and perceived intent of prospective students.

This digital vigilance has grown stricter in recent months, especially after a series of pro-Palestine demonstrations and related controversies on U.S. college campuses. In response, education experts are now urging students to steer clear of political statements, memes, or anything that could raise doubts during the vetting process.

"Even posts meant as jokes can be taken out of context," warned Mamta Shekhawat, head of the overseas education consultancy Gradding.com. She noted that deleting posts in bulk or deactivating accounts could also draw unwanted attention.

Consultant Meenal Damani echoed this warning, advising students to refrain from interacting with any posts — even indirectly — that touch on sensitive or polarizing topics. “Just liking or sharing a contentious post might be enough to cause issues,” she said.

Some students have gone to extremes. Suraj (name changed), who is set to join a top-tier U.S. university, said he removed his LinkedIn profile immediately after starting the visa process. “I stopped going to rallies or events. One wrong image on the internet can ruin everything,” he said.

In one case, a research scholar from Jawaharlal Nehru University saw his U.S. postdoc opportunity postponed after officials took note of his past posts on Middle East conflicts and political criticism. He has since removed all social media accounts.

With immigration authorities now using artificial intelligence to flag potential risks, students are becoming increasingly careful about what they share online. Many are choosing to limit their digital presence altogether, hoping a clean virtual slate will ensure a smoother path to studying abroad.