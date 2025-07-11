Prabhas’ Bahubali Reunion Without Anushka Shetty Upsets Fans

Baahubali: The Beginning is a landmark film that redefined Telugu cinema and elevated Indian filmmaking on the global stage. As the epic blockbuster completed 10 glorious years, the film's cast and crew came together for a grand reunion to celebrate its enduring legacy. However, the absence of leading ladies Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia left fans disappointed and sparked a wave of reactions across social media.

Anushka Shetty’s Absence Disappoints Fans

Anushka Shetty, who played the iconic role of Devasena in the film, was noticeably missing from the reunion. Her absence triggered emotional responses from fans, especially those hoping to see her reunite with Prabhas, with whom she shares incredible on-screen chemistry. The duo remains one of the most loved pairs in Indian cinema, and fans flooded social media with messages, tagging the actress and expressing their disappointment.

Concerns Over Anushka’s Public Absence

Adding to the fan concerns is Anushka’s continued absence from public events in recent months. Her upcoming film Ghaati, which was scheduled for release today, was unexpectedly postponed just days ahead of its release. The lack of promotional appearances and last-minute delay has left fans disheartened.

Speculation is rife about why the actress has been keeping a low profile. While no official statement has been made, many believe she is consciously avoiding public appearances. Some fans have suggested that Anushka may still be dealing with body image concerns following her film Size Zero, which brought her a lot of attention but also scrutiny over her physical transformation.

Fans Await Her Comeback

Despite the challenges, Anushka continues to command a loyal fan base, thanks to her versatile performances and strong screen presence. With Ghaati awaiting a new release date and a couple of other projects in the pipeline, fans are eager to see her return to the spotlight. Many are hopeful that the actress will soon break her silence and reconnect with her audience.

For now, the celebrations of Baahubali’s milestone remain incomplete for many without the presence of Devasena herself.