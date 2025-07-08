Prabhas and Tamannaah Reunite for The Raja Saab Special Track?

Pan-India heartthrob Prabhas is on a high with several big-ticket projects lined up. One of the most eagerly awaited among them is The Raja Saab, which is a horror-comedy helmed by Maruthi. The film has created huge buzz since the announcement, with teasers and posters heightening excitement further among fans.

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab to Feature Tamannaah in Glamorous Song

Adding to the buzz, a new development has emerged from movie circles. According to sources from within the production, the unit is scripting a special song in the film. While some of the leading heroines were said to have been in consideration for the number, it is Tamannaah Bhatia who has been finalized for the job.

Tamannaah, who has emerged as a bet bet for glamorous special songs over the past few years, particularly in Bollywood, will likely to add star power and energy to the number. Her established dance moves and engaging screen presence would render the song a big showstopper in The Raja Saab.

Even though the film's makers are yet to come out with an official confirmation, there is a strong industry buzz that Tamannaah's joining is almost certain.

If true, this is a reunion of Prabhas and Tamannaah, who have earlier acted together in blockbuster hits such as Rebel, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Their chemistry on screen was very well-received, and fans are already excited about the possibility of watching them together again—although it's merely for a song.

Whether it's a cameo or a full-length dance number, this special song is set to turn into an added attraction in The Raja Saab, guaranteeing a musical and visual treat to the audience.