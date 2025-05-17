Phalke Biopic Row: Aamir-Hirani Project Gets Family’s Backing, Silence from Rajamouli’s Camp

The Indian film world is buzzing with news of one project that's hogging all headlines presently, a biopic on the father of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke. According to various reports, the film will be offered by visionary director S.S. Rajamouli, be produced by Karthikeya and Varun Gupta, and be helmed by Nithin Kakkar. Fueling the excitement further, there are rumours about Jr NTR taking on the lead role. But an official word from the producers is yet to come.

In the meantime, a parallel version of the movie is also creating ripples. As per new speculations, Aamir Khan is to play Dadasaheb Phalke, with award-winning director Rajkumar Hirani at the helm. As speculation grows about whose version will fly, late filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke's grandson Chandrashekhar Srikrishna has now spoken up about the hearsay.

During a recent media interaction, Chandrashekhar explained the situation, stating,

"I've also heard that a Dadasaheb Phalke biopic is being offered by Rajamouli. But so far, neither he nor anyone from his crew has spoken to us. If a movie is being produced on my grandfather, it's right that the family is being approached. After all, we know him best. Sadly, we have not heard from Rajamouli's side."

He also added, "Contrary to this, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's team have been in regular contact with us for the last three years. They've posed a lot of questions and have really shown interest in knowing Phalke's life. I'm glad that Aamir Khan is going to play the role. I think he'll do total justice to it. They have my total support, and I'll help them in every possible way."

Chandrashekhar's remarks decidedly suggest that the Aamir Khan–Rajkumar Hirani effort is the one moving in the right direction. In regard to the Jr NTR–Rajamouli attempt, fans will just have to hold out for an official explanation from the unit.