MP govt teacher dismissed for praying for Pak soldiers during 'Operation Sindoor'

Bhopal, May 17 (IANS) A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district has been dismissed from service after allegedly posting a video on social media in which she prayed for the safety of Pakistani soldiers during India’s recently conducted ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Operation Sindoor, an offensive targeting Pakistan-based terrorist camps, was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent civilians were killed.

The teacher, identified as Shahnaz Parveen, was employed at a government higher secondary school in Mehatwada in Sehore, around 60 km from Bhopal.

The video, which she purportedly shared on her Facebook account, features her praying, “Allah, keep Pakistani soldiers safe.”

After the video was circulated on social media, the Sehore district education department issued a termination order on Friday, stating that Parveen’s actions were in violation of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and amounted to "negligence and indiscipline."

The notice, signed by the District Education Officer (DEO), read: “Shahnaz Parveen’s act, as observed in the video circulated on social media, has been found to be in breach of the conduct expected from a government employee. Her statements are not only inappropriate but also detrimental to national sentiment during a sensitive military operation.”

It further cited that the teacher’s actions constituted a violation under Rule 9 of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules. "Based on the findings of a departmental inquiry, she has been terminated from service with immediate effect," the notice stated.

The incident has come at a time when Operation Sindoor has triggered a flurry of reactions and political controversy. Alleged disparaging remarks by certain BJP leaders about the armed forces have already stirred unrest in the state, adding to the charged atmosphere.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.