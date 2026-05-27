Peddi Vs Telangana Exhibitors Problem Solved By Chiranjeevi?

The ongoing tension between Telangana exhibitors and producers over the percentage-sharing model may finally be heading toward a temporary resolution, with indications emerging that single-screen theatre owners could soften their stand for Ram Charan’s upcoming big-ticket film Peddi.

After recent discussions with megastar Chiranjeevi, Telangana exhibitors appear willing to reconsider their rigid demand for the percentage model and may allow Peddi to release under the old rental system. The development comes amid growing concerns within the industry over the uncertainty surrounding releases of major films in Telangana.

Speaking to the media, the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce Secretary revealed that Chiranjeevi personally assured exhibitors that their long-pending issues would be resolved soon. “We will stand by Chiranjeevi garu’s word. He promised that a solution to the percentage issue would be found before June 30,” the secretary said.

He further stated that exhibitors are open to compromise if ticket prices are increased for big-budget films. “If higher ticket prices are permitted for big films, we are ready to offer 7.5 percent,” he said, hinting at a middle ground being worked out between exhibitors and producers.

The exhibitors’ softened stance is being viewed as a significant relief for the Telugu film industry, especially with several high-profile releases lined up in the coming months. Industry insiders believe Peddi could become the first major film to benefit from this temporary understanding between exhibitors and producers.

The percentage-sharing issue has been a major point of conflict in Telangana’s exhibition sector, with single-screen theatre owners demanding a revised revenue-sharing structure instead of continuing with the traditional rental model. However, Chiranjeevi’s intervention appears to have helped cool tensions for now.

While an official announcement on Peddi’s release model is still awaited, the latest comments from exhibitors suggest that negotiations are moving in a positive direction.