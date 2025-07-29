Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veeramallu Sees Drastic Drop in Collections on Day 5

Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated period action drama Hari Hara Veeramallu (HHVM) is facing a steep decline at the box office. According to trade sources, the film has witnessed a significant drop in collections on its fifth day, managing to collect only around Rs. 2.60 crore gross worldwide. This fall in numbers has raised concerns among the makers and distributors.

So far, the film has accumulated a total gross of approximately Rs. 108 crore worldwide, which accounts for only 52 percent of its overall recovery target. Industry trackers suggest that the mixed reviews from critics and audiences have dampened the momentum after a decent opening weekend. Adding to the woes, the weekday releases and the strong positive word-of-mouth surrounding the animated fantasy film Mahavathar Narasimha have further affected HHVM’s run.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veeramallu had generated massive pre-release buzz thanks to its grandeur, star power, and high-octane action sequences. However, sustaining collections beyond the initial days is proving to be a challenge. Trade experts believe that the upcoming weekend will be crucial for the film’s long-term box office performance. If collections do not pick up, HHVM might face further losses despite its strong brand value and star cast.