Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets U/A Certificate from Censor Board

The upcoming historical action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, starring Pawan Kalyan, has received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film has a runtime of approximately 2 hours and 42 minutes. Directed by Jyothi Krisna and Krish Jagarlamudi, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 24, 2025, in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Produced by A Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Production and presented by AM Rathnam, the film is set in the 17th-century Mughal era and features a cast that includes Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi. Music is composed by M.M. Keeravani.