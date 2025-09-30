OTT Releases in October 2025: Madharaasi, Play Dirty, The Game & More to Stream This Week

Binge-watchers, get ready! This week, streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLIV, and ZEE5 are rolling out an exciting lineup of releases. From edge-of-your-seat action thrillers to inspiring dramas, there’s something for every kind of viewer. Here’s a quick look at what’s premiering:

1. Madharaasi – Amazon Prime Video

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Madharaasi is a psychological action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal. The Tamil film tells the story of a middle-aged man with a rare psychological disorder who is recruited by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer to take down a criminal syndicate involved in illegal arms distribution.

Release Date: October 1

2. Play Dirty – Amazon Prime Video

This English-language heist film follows a master thief teaming up with his crew, including Grofield and Zen, to pull off the biggest heist of his career. But their plan soon puts them in the crosshairs of the New York mob in this fast-paced, gritty thriller.

Release Date: October 1

3. 13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms – SonyLIV

Inspired by the real-life story of Mohit Tyagi, founder of the ed-tech platform Competishun, this coming-of-age drama follows Ritesh, a successful venture capitalist who leaves his corporate job to help his former IIT-JEE mentor build a startup. The film explores mentorship, ambition, and the challenges of entrepreneurship.

Release Date: October 1

4. The Game: You Never Play Alone – Netflix

Starring Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap, and Chandini Tamilarasan, this mystery thriller follows a career-focused female game developer navigating misogyny and online harassment while uncovering a dangerous conspiracy that threatens her real-life safety.

Release Date: October 2

5. Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – ZEE5

This Punjabi crime drama centers on Karma, a talented young boxer born into a criminal family but raised in an orphanage. After a life-altering accident derails his dreams, Karma battles addiction and fights to reclaim his honour, making for an intense and emotional watch.

Release Date: October 3

6. Steve – Netflix

Starring Cillian Murphy, this English drama is based on Max Porter’s acclaimed novel Shy. Set in mid-90s England, the story unfolds over a single pivotal day at a last-chance reform school, exploring the lives of a dedicated headteacher and his students.

Release Date: October 3

Whether you’re in the mood for a high-stakes thriller, a heartfelt drama, or a gripping crime story, this week’s OTT lineup has something for everyone.