NTR's War 2: Can It Surpass Devara's Rs 120 Cr Telugu Rights Deal?

A major bidding war has erupted in the Telugu film industry for the distribution rights of War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Slated for release on August 15, the high-octane action film is gaining massive attention in the Telugu states, largely due to Jr NTR's key role.

Usually, even big-budget Bollywood movies are either self-distributed or sold to local distributors at standard rates in Telugu regions. However, when a South Indian star like NTR is involved, the dynamics shift dramatically, much like what happened with Adipurush, which sold its Telugu rights for ₹120 crore.

Now, War 2 seems to be heading in the same direction. The film promises intense action, powerful songs, and stylish dance numbers, all of which are attracting massive hype among Telugu audiences. This has sparked a strong race among major distributors.

Producer Naga Vamsi, who is close to NTR and also planning a future project with him and director Nelson, is reportedly pushing hard for the rights, with NTR's backing, especially after his support during Devara's release.

Meanwhile, Sunil Narang of Asian Cinemas is also in contention. Industry buzz suggests the Telugu rights for War 2 could once again reach the ₹120 crore mark.

However, there is debate over whether such a price is justified. Devara, a straight Telugu film, was sold for around ₹120 crore, with minor variations depending on regions and GST.

But War 2 is a Hindi dubbed film. While NTR’s presence guarantees strong openings, he shares screen space with Hrithik Roshan, and it remains to be seen how well Telugu audiences will embrace it overall.

With the competition heating up, the final deal may close in the next couple of days.