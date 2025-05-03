Sumanth Set to Marry an Actress Again?

Following Naga Chaitanya's private marriage to actress Sobhita Dhulipala, it appears that the Akkineni family will soon celebrate another wedding. Sumanth, senior actor and nephew to Akkineni Nagarjuna, is all set to tie the knot for the second time in his life, according to various reports.

If the rumors are true, Sumanth is dating an actress, and they will marry soon. Reports also suggest that both families have approved the wedding.

Sumanth, who has slowed down and turned selective in choosing movies, was previously married to actress Keerthy Reddy back in 2004. Two years into their marriage, they filed for divorce and parted ways.

No official confirmation has come from the Akkineni family or Sumanth regarding this update.