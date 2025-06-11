NTR Likely to Replace Allu Arjun in Trivikram's Mythological Movie!

For the past year and a half, filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas has been occupied with the least amount of work since the release of "Guntur Kaaram." He reportedly prepared Allu Arjun a magnificent mythological subject in the meantime. Bunny revealed the roster just as everyone was starting to wait for an announcement. Following 'Pushpa 2', he approved a movie directed by Atlee and put Trivikram's film on hold. Therefore, unsure of his next undertaking, the "wizard of words" has hesitated once more.

Now, Trivikram is said to be in confusion regarding which star to collaborate with next. But fresh speculations are now abuzz in the film fraternity. The story that Trivikram had especially written for Allu Arjun could now perhaps be tailored for Jr NTR. That being said, this project may not start straight away. Sources say that Trivikram will most likely work on films starring Ram Charan and Venkatesh first and then start working on Jr NTR.

At the same time, Jr NTR is also occupied completing his current assignments with Prashanth Neel and Nelson Dilipkumar. Some time back, there was an official word that went on to confirm Trivikram and NTR would be joining hands again after 'Aravinda Sametha'. However, for some reason, that project never materialised. Interestingly, there is a perception that 'Guntur Kaaram' was actually the same story meant for NTR, something that got people talking on social media.

With Bunny now collaborating with Atlee, there is a high chance that he would work with Trivikram in the future. And if that doesn't happen, then he has 'Pushpa 3' and a film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his kitty. So, is Trivikram really being relegated? Or is all this merely speculation? Only time will tell. Sources indicate that an official announcement for a Trivikram–Ram Charan film is soon to be made.