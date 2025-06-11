Kaleshwaram Probe: KCR Seeks One-on-One Inquiry Citing Health Issues

BRS supremo and former Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao arrived at BRK Bhavan on Wednesday for an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Appearing before the PC Ghose Commission as Accused No. 115, KCR requested a one-on-one, on-camera inquiry, citing ill health.

According to reports, KCR has been suffering from a cold and therefore urged the Ghose Commission to allow a private inquiry.

Accepting his plea to conduct the proceedings in-camera rather than in an open court, the judge directed everyone to leave the investigation room.

Speaking outside BRK Bhavan, BRS Working President and KCR’s son, K.T. Rama Rao, asserted that a “petty fellow” like Revanth Reddy could cause no harm to a personality like KCR.

"Even if he takes a hundred births, a petty fellow like Revanth Reddy will never understand the greatness of KCR. KCR is the one who drove away Revanth Reddy's mentor (referring to Chandrababu Naidu). No matter what this petty fellow Revanth Reddy does, he can't even touch a strand of KCR's hair,” KTR said.

As KCR arrived at BRK Bhavan, a large number of police personnel were deployed around the building. Scores of BRS activists thronged the premises in support of their leader.

Reports have also emerged of several BRS cadres being taken into custody.