NTR 2025: War 2, NTR 31 and Devara 2

After Devara, Jr NTR is now focused on two big projects before returning for Devara 2. NTR is dedicating most of his time to shooting for War 2, a much-anticipated Bollywood film set for release on August 14th, 2025. However, some parts of the film, including a special song featuring NTR and Hrithik Roshan, are still left to shoot. With just five months remaining before release, fans are worried if War 2 will be ready on time.

At the same time, NTR’s collaboration with director Prashanth Neel for their movie is facing delays. NTR has to maintain his War 2 look before he can transform for Neel’s film. The movie is targeting a Sankranthi 2026 release, and Mythri Movie Makers is sticking to the announced date.

The shoot for the NTR-Neel film is set to begin on February 20th, with NTR joining a little later. It remains uncertain when he will wrap up his work on War 2 and shift to Neel’s project.

Once the NTR-Neel film wraps up, NTR will return to shoot for Devara 2, completing his hectic schedule. For now, NTR is under double pressure, managing two major films at once. If all goes as planned, his fans will be treated to two big releases in just five months, followed by his work on Devara 2.

Also read: Rishab Shetty as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: First Look Poster