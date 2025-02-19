Exclusive! Dhanraj on his biggest challenge in Ramam Raghavam: Actor Dhanraj delivering what director Dhanraj wanted.

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor and director Dhanraj Koranani, whose bilingual film, ‘Ramam Raghavam’ is to hit screens on February 21, says that the biggest challenge he faced in making this film was being able to deliver as an actor what he wanted as a director.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Dhanraj, who is turning a director for the first time said, “My biggest challenge was delivering as an actor, what I had in mind as a director. Samuthirakani sir and all the other actors were able to deliver exactly what director Dhanraj had in mind. But I, as an actor had to make an effort to rise up to the expectations I had as a director.”

Dhanraj, who has been in the film industry for over 27 years, turned director with this film because of circumstances.

“Initially, I was only to play the character of Raghava in this film and I was mentally prepared for it. There was another person who was to direct the film. However, a difference of opinion cropped up between the director and the producer and the film was about to be shelved. The producer said that he would produce if I directed the film. I do not have any formal education in direction but I have been an unofficial assistant director in several film projects, learning what ever I can. Placing trust in my abilities, I decided that I would take up the challenge.”

Dhanraj did not stop with just taking up the challenge, he prepared wholeheartedly for it, letting go of other opportunities to enable himself to focus only on the task at hand.

“I have let go of several film opportunities for the sake of doing this film to the best of my ability. I have let go of at least four other opportunities for this film,” says Dhanraj, who is all praise for Tamil actor Samuthirakani, who, he says, has been backing him right from the time the project started.

The film is being simultaneously released in both Tamil and Telugu. Ramam Raghavam’s story will revolve around the relationship between a stern father and an indisciplined son.

Apart from Samuthirakhani and Dhanraj Koranani, who play the lead, the film will also feature a host of stars including Harish Uthaman, Satya, Moksha Sengupta, Pramodini, Srinivas Reddy and Pruthviraj among others.

Dhanraj Koranani has not only acted and directed the film but has also penned the dialogues and screenplay for it. The film is being produced by Prudhvi Polavarapu and presented by Prabhakar Aaripaka.

The story of Ramam Raghavam has been penned by Sivaprasad Yanala and its music has been scored by Arun Chiluveru. Cinematography for the film is by Durga Prasad Kolli and editing has been handled by Marthand K Venkatesh.

Douluri Narayana is the art director for this film, the songs of which have lyrics by Saraswati Putra Ramajogayya Sastry. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Natraj while dances have been choreographed by Jithu. The film has been co-directed by Ramana Madhavaram.

