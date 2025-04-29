Nani Counters Salman Khan’s Remarks on South Fans During Hit 3 Promotions!

Natural Star Nani’s latest remarks about Bollywood actor Salman Khan have sparked a fresh round of discussion across social media. His response comes in light of comments made by Salman during the shoot of his upcoming film Sikandar, where the superstar spoke candidly about his connection with South Indian audiences.

Speaking about the reception he receives in the South, Salman Khan had earlier said,

“Whenever I come to the South, people shower me with love. They call me ‘Bhai, Bhai’ and enthusiastically take photos with me. But that affection doesn’t translate to them watching my films in theatres. On the contrary, audiences in the North are now embracing South Indian films.”

These remarks quickly drew attention, prompting a response from Nani during promotional events for his film Hit 3. The Telugu star addressed Salman’s statement with clarity and perspective.

“South audiences have always embraced North Indian films,” Nani noted. “Blockbusters like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dil To Pagal Hai received tremendous love and box office success here in the South. Today, South Indian cinema is indeed gaining recognition across the country, but long before that, Telugu audiences had already welcomed Bollywood content with open arms. That’s something worth remembering.”

Nani also emphasized that cinema is a universal art form that transcends regional boundaries.

“What Salman Khan said may reflect the current market trend. But ultimately, good cinema is what draws people in. There are no regional lines when it comes to quality storytelling — if the film is good, audiences will definitely support it, regardless of language or origin.”

Nani’s dignified and insightful response is being widely praised online, with many viewers appreciating his balanced take on the evolving relationship between North and South Indian cinema industries.