World Games' first-ever torch relay to take place in China's Sichuan

Beijing, April 29 (IANS) With the 100-day countdown to the Chengdu World Games falling on Tuesday, the event's organising committee announced that the World Games' first torch relay will be held in southwest China's Sichuan Province on July 26.

The flame collection and launch ceremony will be held at the Sanxingdui Museum before the flame is relayed in three cities in Sichuan: Chengdu, Deyang and Meishan, organisers said on Tuesday, reports Xinhua.

"It will be the first time in the World Games' history to organise torch relay activities. 120 torchbearers will cover a total distance of 11 kilometers," said Wang Fengchao, vice president of the Chengdu World Games organising committee and mayor of Chengdu.

"The selection of torchbearers runs through March to June, which includes representatives of athletes, coaches, citizens, international friends, as well as grassroots workers such as couriers, ride-hailing drivers and sanitation workers," Wang added.

As part of this historic moment, 120 distinguished torchbearers will be selected based on their contributions to sport to participate in the inaugural Torch Relay race. This relay will extend beyond the host city, carrying the spirit of The World Games to diverse communities, fostering unity, and inspiring sporting dreams across the globe.

The torch named "Zhumeng" (Dream Chaser) of the 2025 Chengdu World Games, the first-ever torch designed for the World Games, was unveiled on February 27.

Wang said, "The relevant facilities of flame collection and torch relay will be ready in early July."

As the highest-level international comprehensive Games for non-Olympic sports, the 2025 Chengdu World Games will be held from August 7 to 17, which is also the first world sports event staged in west China after the Chengdu Universiade in 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.