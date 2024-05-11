Mrunal Thakur Spotted Petting Cat Outside Her Gym, See Pics

Tollywood actress Mrunal Thakur was recently seen petting a cat outside her gym in Mumbai. The paps captured her playing with the feline before entering her gym. She happily posed for the photographers.

Last seen in the Telugu film Family Star opposite Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal has not announced any upcoming projects in the Telugu film industry. However, she keeps her fans updated through interactions on social media.

In a viral video circulating online, Mrunal stepped out in comfortable casual attire. Fans enjoyed seeing this relaxed side of the actress as she interacted with the stray cat.

Mrunal has often showcased her fondness for animals, especially cats. On May 9th, she shared an Instagram story playing with her pet cat Billoboy Thakur. In 2019, she volunteered with the All About Them Foundation to organize a food drive for stray animals.

In an interview, Mrunal encouraged pet adoption over shopping. Referring to Billoboy, she said adopting him during the pandemic was her best decision. She sees him as a beloved family member who awaits her return home daily.

After the box office failure of 'Family Star', Mrunal has not signed any major new projects. Fans await updates on her upcoming works.