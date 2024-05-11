Shiv Thakare’s new song ‘Koi Baat Nahi’ is a statement about unrequited love

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 2’ winner Shiv Thakare released the new song titled ‘Koi Baat Nahi’ on Saturday.

The music video of the song features Shiv along with another ‘Bigg Boss’ alum, Soniya Bansal.

The song is an ode to unrequited love and the heartbreak which everyone has experienced once in their lifetime.

It has been crooned by Saaj Bhatt and composed by Amjad Nadeem Aamir, with the lyrics furnished by Azeem Shirazi.

Talking about the song, Shiv said: “This marks my debut collaboration with White Hill Beats, and upon hearing the song for the first time, I instantly felt the weight of the character’s intense emotions. He grapples with heartbreak upon discovering his love is getting married. I knew I had to deliver a performance that truly conveyed his turmoil.”

He further said: “I believe this track will deeply resonate with the audience, as they'll connect with the raw emotions and resilience portrayed by the character. It was a delight to work with Soniya, and I hope we both did justice to the beautiful video. It was a great opportunity for me musically, and I’m excited that it’s finally available for our fans to experience."

Soniya said: “The video is shot in the mesmerising location of Nainital, beautifully capturing the narrative and depth of the soulful lyrics. The song captures the bittersweet essence of the innocence of love and the unpredictable nature of what comes next. I have been quite thrilled about this song since the day it came to me. I had so much fun working together with Shiv and the team and I hope audiences shower all their love on this song.”

Produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Singh Sidhu, the song has been released under the label of White Hill Beats and is available to stream across audio streaming platforms.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.