Mohanlal Looks Suave and Dapper: L2 Empuraan First Look

Director Prithviraj Sukumaran released the poster for the much-awaited Mohanlal starrer, Lucifer 2: Empuraan.

Today marks the birthday of the Mollywood megastar Mohanlal. As he turns 64, Salaar actor and director of L2, Prithviraj Sukumaran, unveiled the poster by sharing it on his Instagram account. The poster features Mohanlal in his rugged mafia look, surrounded by armed security personnel. The caption on the post read, "Happy Birthday Laletta."

Mohanlal is set to return as Stephen Nedumpally in the film. L2: Empuraan is the sequel to one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019, Lucifer. The success of the movie extended to Tollywood, where Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi played the lead role in the Telugu remake alongside Salman Khan. Despite the big names and the same blockbuster plot, the remake failed to make its mark.

The political backdrop of Kerala serves as the setting for Lucifer's plot, which explores the conspiracy involving covert organizations like the Illuminati and their role in local politics and the drug trade connected to them. One of the Nerariyan CBI actor's most acclaimed performances was his portrayal of the lead character, Stephen Nedumpally.

Mohanlal is an accomplished actor. At the young age of 20, he made his acting debut as a villain in the 1980 film Manjil Virinja Pookkal, quickly rising to fame in Kerala. His acting prowess knows no boundaries, and he is deserving of the love and respect he receives from millions of fans worldwide.

Mohanlal has received six state honors and two national awards in the Best Actor category in recognition of his talent. For the first time in his 44-year career, the seasoned actor is daring to take on a new role as a director, making this year especially significant. Barroz is intended to fascinate spectators in a distinctive 3D style specifically aimed at youngsters. Barroz will be released later this year.

L2: Empuraan is said to be the most expensive Malayalam movie. Apart from Mohanlal himself, big names from the Mollywood industry like Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Indrajith play lead roles.