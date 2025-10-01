Mirai Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja’s Fantasy Adventure Breaches 150 Crore WW Gross

Teja Sajja continues to ride a wave of box office success as his latest outing, Mirai, powers past 150 crore in worldwide gross. The film, directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad of People Media Factory, has now cemented its position as one of the biggest commercial successes of the season.

Despite heavy competition in theatres, Mirai has shown remarkable staying power. After recently breaching the $3 million mark in North America, a notable feat for a young hero film, the movie has gone on to scale yet another major milestone on the global front.

This achievement marks back-to-back 150+ crore grossers for Teja Sajja, following the massive success of HanuMan. With two consecutive blockbusters to his name, the young actor is quickly becoming a dependable force at the box office.

Starring Ritika Nayak as the female lead, and Manoj Manchu and Shriya Saran in crucial roles, Mirai blends high-octane action with visually rich storytelling, which has struck a chord with both urban viewers and family audiences alike. The film's engaging content, coupled with festival-season appeal, has translated into solid footfalls and impressive returns for all stakeholders, including producers, distributors, and exhibitors.

Crucially, Team Mirai accomplished this without hiking ticket prices, even amid soaring anticipation and glowing reviews. This strategic decision underlines their intent to make the film accessible to all.

Their focus remained on reaching as many viewers as possible, making the film a celebration for audiences rather than a mere commercial enterprise.

With the Dussehra holidays currently boosting theatre attendance, Mirai is expected to continue its dream run.