Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow: Will NSE & BSE Be Closed on October 2?

Indian stock markets, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed on Thursday, October 2, 2025, on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

There will be no trading activity in equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments. However, trading in currency and interest rate derivatives will continue as per schedule.

Markets will reopen on Friday, October 3, with investors expected to track global market trends, upcoming corporate earnings, and institutional flows for fresh cues.

October 2025 Market Holidays

October will see 11 market holidays, including weekends and key festivals. Notable dates include:

October 2, 2025 (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21, 2025 (Tuesday): Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat trading timings to be announced)

October 22, 2025 (Wednesday): Diwali-Balipratipada

Market Movement Ahead of Holiday

Ahead of the mid-week break, Indian equities gained ground as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5% for the second straight meeting.

The Nifty50 crossed the 24,600 mark

The Sensex surged over 500 points, reflecting renewed investor optimism

Despite Wednesday’s rebound, the BSE benchmark has declined by 2,746.34 points (3.30%) over the past eight trading sessions.