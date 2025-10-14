Mirage OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Jeethu Joseph Film

Jeethu Joseph, who made all-time classic Drishyam, is known for redefining the thriller genre with his gripping storytelling. The acclaimed filmmaker is currently busy shooting the third installment of the Drishyam series. Meanwhile, his latest film, Mirage, is all set for its OTT release. Let’s take a look at when and where you can watch it.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Mirage stars Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles. The thriller, which released in theatres on September 19, received a mixed response from audiences. Now, the film is gearing up for its digital premiere on SonyLIV from October 20 (Monday). The platform officially announced the streaming date with a special video. Interestingly, Mirage will also be available in Telugu.

Plot Summary

The story follows Kiran (Hakeem Shajahan) and Abhirami (Aparna Balamurali), a couple planning to get married. Things take a shocking turn when Abhirami goes to the police to file a complaint and learns that Kiran has died in a train accident. Before she can recover from the shock, a police officer (Sampath Raj), a gangster (Saravanan), and a private investigative journalist (Asif Ali) start questioning her about a mysterious hard drive. What’s in that hard drive? What really happened to Kiran? And can Abhirami uncover the truth and escape the danger surrounding her? The rest of the story unravels these mysteries.

OTT Highlights This Week

Apart from Mirage, several new films and web series are hitting OTT platforms this week until October 24. The lineup includes Kishkindhapuri, How to Train Your Dragon, Final Destination: Bloodlines, Santhosh Chitram, and the Telugu web series Anandalahari. Viewers can also expect some surprise releases over the weekend.