Mega 157: Nayanthara Pairs Up with Chiranjeevi, Anil Ravipudi Aims Sankranthi 2026 Release

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-anticipated project, #Mega157, being helmed by the Blockbuster Hit Machine Anil Ravipudi, is set to go on floors soon. This film in this crazy combination promises to be a full-on entertainer, marking Chiranjeevi’s return to a full-length humorous role after a considerable gap. The movie is produced ambitiously by Sahu Garapati on Shine Screens Banner, in association with Sushmita Konidela's Gold Box Entertainments, and presented by Smt. Archana.

Anil Ravipudi, known for his knack in creating massive commercial entertainers and rolling out innovative, buzz-worthy promotions, is once again raising the bar. Fresh off the success of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, the director is bringing his signature touch of fun and originality to #Mega157’s promotional campaign. Today, he came up with a new video to introduce Nayanthara as the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi.

The video shows Nayanthara speaking in Telugu with her staff, vibing to Chiranjeevi’s classic songs during a car ride, reading through the script, and even delivering one of Chiru’s iconic dialogues, all with a bright smile. At last, Anil Ravipudi joins her in the end to make the news official.

Mega157 marks Nayanthara’s third collaboration with Chiranjeevi, following her impactful roles in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather. Her participation in this innovative promo, a rarity in itself, is a testament to Anil Ravipudi’s creativity. The video not only showcases Nayanthara’s lighter side, but also hints at the fun-filled nature of her role.

Anil Ravipudi has penned a standout role for Nayanthara, one that promises to be both refreshing and memorable. The on-screen pairing of Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara is sure to be a visual treat for audiences.

From the initial announcement to the introduction of the technical crew and the reveal of Nayanthara as the lead actress, the promotional campaign has been both unique and impressive, even though the film’s shoot is yet to commence.

Sameer Reddy handles the cinematography, while Bheems Ceciroleo composes the music, and Tammiraju takes care of the editing. Writers S Krishna and G Adi Narayana are working on the script, with S Krishna also serving as the executive producer. AS Prakash is the production designer.

The movie is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release, and the director confirmed it once again through the new promotional video adding “Sankranthiki Raffadincheddham”.