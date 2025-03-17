March 17 - 23 OTT releases: Dragon, Khakee, Anora and more!

This month, buckle up for an exciting journey with some stimulating OTT launches. From March 17 through March 23, watch out for Anora, Good American Family, Bet Your Life, and others on popular streaming mediums.

With a wide variety of releases, March 2025 is turning into an interesting month for OTT fans.

Anora (March 17, Netflix)

First off, on March 17, is the virtual premiere of the Oscar-winning film Anora on Netflix. Directed by Sean Baker, the movie follows the life of Anora "Ani" Mikheeva, a 23-year-old stripper, as she survives in the neon-colored world of Brighton Beach. With five Oscar awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress, the movie is not to be missed.

Good American Family (March 19, Hulu)

Following that, on March 19, is the Hulu limited series Good American Family. The series is inspired by a real-life story and tells the confounding story of Natalia Grace, a child with dwarfism adopted by a Midwestern family. As rumors grow, the family's odyssey becomes a media and legal circus, leaving viewers to question the definitions of truth and lies.

Bet Your Life (March 20, Amazon Prime Video)

On March 20, Turkish drama Bet Your Life debuts on Amazon Prime Video, focusing on İsa, a former famous sports betting columnist whose professional life has gone into a losing streak. When İsa is visited by the ghost of Refik, a tyrannical business tycoon, he is thrust into a maze-like journey to find Refik's killer.

Duplicity (March 20, Apple TV+)

Also hitting screens on March 20 is Apple TV+'s Duplicity, a legal thriller penned and directed by Tyler Perry. The movie sees Marley, a high-flying lawyer, uncover the shooting of her best friend's husband. With the intricate web of lies and betrayal to be exposed, Marley embarks on a spine-tingling ride to uncover the truth.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (March 20, Disney+ Hotstar)

On the same day, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter launches on Disney+ Hotstar, broadening Neeraj Pandey's universe of Khakee. A crime saga set in the early 2000s, it follows IPS officer Arjun Maitra as he fights to take down the complex web of crime and corruption in Kolkata.

The Residence (March 20, Peacock)

Also dropping March 20 is The Residence on Peacock, a White House-set crime drama. When a state dinner goes brutally wrong, quirky detective Cordelia Cupp has to work her way through 132 rooms and 157 suspects to uncover the killer.

Dragon (March 21, Netflix)

March 21 sees Dragon's Netflix launch, based on the story of D. Ragavan, an aspiring computer science student whose life spirals into defiance when he gets spurned by his crush. When Ragavan's world of lies is finally torn apart, he is left facing the outcomes of his decisions in this adrenaline-fueled redemptive arc.

Kanneda (Amazon Prime Video, March 21)

Also premiering on March 21 is Kanneda on Amazon Prime Video, a crime drama tracking Punjabi individual Nirmal "Nimma" Chahal, who flees the 1984 anti-Sikh riots by taking shelter in Canada. As Nimma adjusts to the realities of his new surroundings, he gets drawn into the criminal world of Toronto's '90s.

Revelations (March 21, Hulu)

Last but not least, Revelations debuts on March 21 on Hulu, directed by Yeon Sang-ho. The film explores the interconnected lives of a pastor and a detective as they make their way through a dense web of faith, justice, and revenge.

A Month of Non-Stop Entertainment

With so many releases of different genres, March 2025 promises to be a great month for OTT fans. Put these dates in your calendar and get ready to binge-watch these gripping tales!

