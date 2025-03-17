Court Box Office Collections: Rs 24.4 Cr Worldwide In 3 Days

Court: State Vs Nobody is proving to be a box office juggernaut, setting new benchmarks with its phenomenal run. After a stellar opening with packed premiere shows and strong collections on its first two days, the film has soared even higher on its third day.

On Day 3 alone, the film raked in an impressive ₹8.5 crore, bringing its total worldwide gross to ₹24.40 crore—including its premiere earnings. This marks the highest single-day collection for the film so far, reaffirming its growing popularity.

Directed by Ram Jagadeesh, the courtroom drama is also making waves overseas. It has already crossed the half-million mark in the U.S., with collections surpassing $600K and steadily marching toward the coveted $1 million milestone.

With trade analysts predicting sustained momentum, Court: State Vs Nobody is set for a prolonged and highly successful theatrical run.

Presented by Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema, the film is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni, with Deepthi Ghanta serving as co-producer. The cast features Priyadarshi in a standout performance, alongside Harsha Roshan and Sridevi in key roles.