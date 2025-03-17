Subhash Ghai reveals how he wrote the whole story, screenplay of ‘Karz’

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has reflected on the scene that helped him write the entire story and screenplay of his 1980 iconic film “Karz” starring late star Rishi Kapoor.

Subhash took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring a vintage scene from the classic Bollywood film Karz.

The scene depicts an intense emotional moment where a grieving mother, dressed in black, appears to recognize the soul of her deceased son, surrounded by a group of shocked onlookers, except for a man standing calmly, likely the character Monty, as shared by the filmmaker.

For the caption, he wrote, “When film KARZ was born ..only coz of this one scene — a moment when mother’s soul recognises the soul of her deceased son n every one is shocked except her son Monty “ ? I wrote the whole story screenplay around this core moment. NEVER KNEW IT WUD BE a CULT CLASSIC after 45 years.”

On March 11, Subhash Ghai posted an old picture of Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim from the shoot of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Subhash dropped the picture, where the late star is seen smoking a cigarette, Ghai is in the middle, and Tina is standing next to the two. It seems that the filmmaker was giving instructions for a scene for the film.

“CANT BELIEVE. IT : directing rishi kapoor n tina munim. KARZ : 45 years ago Now showing as premier film at RED LORRY FILM FESTIVAL 21 March 11.30 am on big screen at PVR BKC BANDRA MUMBAI. (sic)."

"N Meeting Simi garewal Tina munim (ambani) mrs neetu rishi kapoor cinematographer kamalakar rao n pyare lal ji on one stage with memories Om shanti om (sic),” Subhash wrote as the caption.

“Karz,” which is a romantic thriller, also stars Simi Garewal. The film told the story of Monty discovering the shocking truth about his past life when he was killed by his gold-digger wife, while his family was rendered homeless. Supported by his lover, he decides to set things right once and for all.

