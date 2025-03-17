Hyderabad, March 17: Osmania University Bandh by ABVP

Hyderabad: Students from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have called for a university bandh today in protest against Osmania University’s decision to ban protests on campus. The students held a protest on Sunday, burning copies of the circular issued by the university administration at Arts College.

The ABVP leaders criticized the university's decision, calling it undemocratic and an example of the Vice Chancellor’s authoritarian attitude. They pointed out that Osmania University has been the birthplace of many significant movements, from the Vande Mataram campaign to the Telangana statehood protests. The ABVP members accused the university administration of suppressing students' democratic rights with the ban.

The students also claimed that the circular was an attempt to prevent them from raising issues like the lack of funds, faculty recruitment, poor quality of education, and substandard food in the university. The ABVP has demanded that the university administration revoke the circular within 24 hours. If the administration does not do so, they have announced plans for a "Chalo Assembly" program.