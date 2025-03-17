Ishwak Singh: ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ highlights importance of finding the right person

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actor Ishwak Singh, who is gearing up for the release of “Tumko Meri Kasam”, says the film beautifully highlights the importance of finding the right partner.

Speaking about the film, Ishwak shared, “Tumko Meri Kasam is a story that beautifully highlights the importance of finding the right person for yourself. It isn’t just about love but about how a partner can influence your life, dreams, and choices.”

“It’s a story that many will connect with because, at some point, we all question what makes a relationship truly right for us.”

The film goes beyond the typical love story, delving into the emotional and practical aspects of relationships. It examines the dynamics of companionship, compatibility, and the role of fate in bringing two people together.

Mahesh Bhatt's "Tumko Meri Kasam," also stars Adah Sharma and Anupam Kher. The film talks about the challenges and societal stigmas that couples face when dealing with fertility issues.

The recently released trailer of the film showed Adah and Anupam Kher delving into the sensitive and often taboo topics surrounding IVF and fertility. "Tumko Meri Kasam" is loosely based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the well-known Indira IVF chain.

Additionally, Ishwak will be seen sharing screen space with actress Taapsee Pannu in the upcoming film “Gandhari”.

According to variety.com, the plot description from streaming giant Netflix reads: “‘Gandhari’ promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission.”

The film is the second project under Kanika Dhillon 's banner Kathha Pictures post the success of mystery drama “Do Patti” and for this action drama the ace producer has roped in highly acclaimed director Devashish Makhija known for his movies like “Bhonsle”, “Joram” and others.

