Explosive teaser of Vijayshanthi, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi released

Chennai, Mar 17 (IANS) The makers of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's eagerly-awaited film, ‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’, on Monday released a teaser of the entertainer, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, sharing the teaser, wrote, “Here is the teaser of #ArjunSonOfVyjayanthi”

The teaser begins with Vijayshanthi playing the role of an

Vyjayanthi, an IPS officer in the film. The fearless cop is shown taking on rowdy sheeters and miscreants, even as she says that in her 10-year career she has handled several such operations. She discloses that every time she confronts death, the first image that comes to her mind is that of her son, Arjun.

The bond between mother and son, we realise, is strong. The teaser shows Vyjayanthi asking her son Arjun a gift for her next birthday. She wants him to become a police officer like her. However, fate has other plans as Arjun turns into something else. He turns into a power centre, so much so that the city of Vizag is not controlled by cops or by lawyers but by him.

Vyjayanthi is a cop, who goes by the principle that whether she is on duty or not, she will not remain mum when a crime occurs before her eyes. She will stand up for what is right, even if a person who is killed is an enemy and the man who has killed him is her kin. Her son meanwhile is a law unto himself. A face off between mother and son becomes inevitable...

Interestingly, Vyjayanthi IPS was a character that Vijayashanthi played in one of her yesteryear films that went on to emerge a superhit and is considered a cult classic.

Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, the film is being produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the talkie portions of the film have already been wrapped up. Once the remaining work is completed, the producers will announce a release date.

Cinematographer Ram Prasad has captured the visuals of this film, while Ajaneesh Loknath has composed its music. Editing is by Tammiraju and screenplay is by Srikanth Vissa.

Apart from Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi, the film will also feature Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth and Animal Prithviraj in pivotal roles.

Screenplay for the film is by Srikanth Vissa while its art direction has been taken of by Brahma Kadali. The action sequences in the film have been choreographed by Ramakrishna and Peter Hein.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.