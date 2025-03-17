Taapsee wraps up Gandhari: Some bruises give a feeling of contentment

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu has wrapped up the shoot for “Gandhari” and said that she gave it all to the upcoming film.

Taapsee took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse of her upcoming film “Gandhari”. She shared a motley of behind-the-scenes moments, beginning with a heartwarming shot of her playing with children blindfolded.

She then shared a picture with co-actor Ishwak Singh, writer Kanika Dhillon, and director Devashish Makhija, whose last film Joram made waves.

The celebrations soon followed—a delicious chocolate cake with "Gandhari It’s A Wrap" written on it, marking the end of a fulfilling shoot. And finally, she wrapped it up with a striking picture of herself and Kanika, capturing their bond.

In the caption section, the actress talked about her intense experience filming Gandhari, describing it as a journey fueled by grit, determination, and an unstoppable drive.

“If there is a NOS mode for human body I experienced it in this film, If there is something called running on fuel of grit and determination , I saw it in this film If there is something called unified goal of “make it happen” I felt it in this film (sic),” she wrote.

The actress acknowledged the challenges and burnout that come with pushing boundaries but finds fulfillment in the struggle.

“Every time I decide to go against the tide I forget there is a price to pay, a burnout like never before, but some bruises give a feeling of contentment like never before. We gave it all! Bringing it to u soon…. Our #Gandhari (sic).”

“‘Gandhari’ promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission,” reads the plot description from streaming giant Netflix,reports variety.com.

“Gandhari”, which also stars Ishwak Singh marks Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee's sixth collaboration after back-to-back success with “Manmarziyaan”, “Haseen Dilruba”, “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba” and many more.

“Gandhari” is the second project under Kanika Dhillon 's banner Kathha Pictures post the success of mystery drama “Do Patti” and for this action drama the ace producer has roped in highly acclaimed director Devashish Makhija known for his movies like “Bhonsle”, “Joram” and others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.