Mahesh Babu Served Legal Notice Over Real Estate Endorsement

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has landed in legal trouble over his past association with Sai Surya Developers, a real estate firm now under the scanner for alleged fraud. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission in Telangana has served legal notices to the actor following a complaint filed by a Hyderabad-based doctor.

The complainant claims she was cheated out of ₹34.8 lakh after purchasing non-existent plots from the firm. The complaint alleges that Mahesh Babu, who endorsed Sai Surya Developers, played a key role in influencing public trust through promotional content. He has now been named as the third respondent in the case.

The doctor alleges that Mahesh Babu’s endorsement helped build credibility for the company, eventually leading to her decision to invest. So far, the actor has not issued any official statement, and his team has remained silent on the matter.

This isn't the first time Mahesh Babu's name has surfaced in connection with Sai Surya Developers. In April 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned the actor in a money laundering probe linked to the firm and the Surana Group. At that time, as per PTI, the investigation made it clear that Mahesh Babu was not an accused and had likely endorsed the project in good faith, unaware of the alleged fraudulent practices.

The company’s owner, Kancharla Satish Chandra Gupta, is under police investigation for his role in a failed real estate venture titled Green Meadows.

What's Next for Mahesh Babu?

Despite the legal setback, Mahesh Babu continues to stay focused on his professional commitments. He is currently working on his much-anticipated film ‘SSMB29’, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is expected to be a global spectacle, featuring Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Mahesh Babu will be held accountable for his association with Sai Surya Developers or if he will be cleared of any responsibility.