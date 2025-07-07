Dr Jitendra Singh calls for paradigm shift in agriculture sector

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Technology in agriculture has progressed rapidly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past 11 years, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Monday, calling for a paradigm shift in the agriculture sector by embracing cutting-edge technology and fostering greater synergy among stakeholders.

Addressing the 96th annual general meeting of the ICAR Society at the NASC Complex in the capital, the minister said its full potential still remains untapped at the ground level.

Speaking at the event, chaired by Agriculture Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dr Singh underscored that every technology available globally is now accessible within India.

“It is no longer about whether technology is available—it is about how fast we adopt it and integrate it into our agricultural ecosystem to add value to our economy,” he told the gathering.

The minister stressed the importance of breaking mental and institutional silos, noting that many in the agriculture value chain are not just unaware of new technologies, but also unaware that they are unaware.

Pointing to success stories like the Lavender Revolution in Jammu and Kashmir, where over 3,500 startups have emerged around lavender cultivation, Dr Singh emphasised how new-age farming — using satellite imaging, remote-controlled tractors, and order-based crop production — is reshaping the agricultural narrative.

“From lavender in Bhaderwah to off-season tulips grown for temple offerings, we have examples where science and strategy have combined to generate both income and innovation,” he noted.

He also highlighted that biotech-driven advances, such as pest-resistant cotton developed through Department of Biotechnology initiatives and radiation-based food preservation techniques by the Department of Atomic Energy, are redefining how produce is grown, stored, and exported.

“Our mangoes now fly to the U.S. thanks to these technologies. And yet, many states have not come forward to fully exploit these tools,” he observed.

Dr Singh proposed more frequent and informal cross-ministerial interactions to ensure real-time exchange of innovations. “We should not wait for annual meetings alone. Let’s create working groups and reach out when solutions can be shared, spontaneously and practically,” he urged.

