AIMIM signals readiness to 'contest alone' if left out of grand alliance in Bihar

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Amid rising political activity ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM's state unit President Akhtarul Iman said on Monday that while his party is open to joining the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan), it is fully prepared to contest alone if excluded.

This statement comes as AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi expressed interest in aligning with the opposition bloc to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA in Bihar. However, the response from the Grand Alliance has been lukewarm so far.

RJD MP Manoj Jha recently suggested that the AIMIM should stay out of the elections and instead offer "in-principle" support to the Mahagathbandhan. Notably, key alliance leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav have yet to respond.

Speaking to IANS, Iman emphasised that the AIMIM’s proposal to join the alliance stems from a larger concern for democracy and secularism in Bihar.

“In the last Bihar election, we expressed a desire to form a larger alliance. No single party in Bihar can defeat communal forces alone,” Iman said.

"Wanting unity is not our weakness, it is our generosity. We have already won five seats and can fight independently. But for the sake of Bihar's people, for secularism and law and order, we are willing to collaborate. Democracy is shrinking. Businessmen are being murdered in broad daylight, girls are unsafe, and mob lynchings are happening. It’s essential to unite against these challenges."

Responding to Manoj Jha’s comment that the AIMIM should stay out of the race, Iman said: "If Manoj Jha wants to give advice, he can do so as a professor. Being an MP isn’t required for that. We haven't sent a letter to him; we sent it to Lalu Prasad Yadav, who, along with Tejashwi Yadav, holds the authority to decide on alliance matters. I don’t consider others authorised to speak on this issue and prefer not to comment further."

Iman also reacted to the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The process, led by the Election Commission of India (ECI), has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition, including the Congress, which alleges that it is a ploy by the BJP to disenfranchise marginalised voters.

The AIMIM echoed these concerns, warning that the revision process could unfairly target the underprivileged and illiterate.

"This entire exercise appears to be directed by the BJP during election time, which is extremely dangerous," Iman said.

"It’s like the ECI has issued a ‘Tughlaqi Farman’ - an arbitrary order made without understanding ground realities."

He questioned the ECI’s demand for documents like birth certificates from those born before 1987, and parental birth certificates for those born after 2004.

"In Bihar, civil registration is very poor. Only 2 per cent of people have passports. Many are undereducated, and asking for these documents just months before the elections is impractical. People may have lost their documents, and this could lead to disenfranchisement," he said.

The final voter list is set to be published in August, while the Assembly elections are due in November. Iman fears that thousands could be left out of the rolls by then.

"In the name of cleaning up the voter list, they are actually depriving the people of Bihar of their fundamental right to vote," he added.

