Pragati Maidan underpass work to restart after Centre's nod: Delhi PWD Minister

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday that the suspended work on the final section of the underpass of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor is likely to resume once the Centre grants approval to a revised proposal.

Once approved, the PWD expects to resume work immediately after the monsoon, with a targeted completion time of eight months, said the Minister.

According to the project revival proposal, Underpass-5, connecting Bhairon Marg to Ring Road, will be developed as a facility only for light motor vehicles and operate as a two-lane corridor instead of the originally planned three lanes.

Construction was halted in 2023 after the precast concrete boxes, pushed beneath an active railway line using the box-pushing method, sank due to flooding.

The engineering challenges, combined with the sensitivity of working under live railway lines, demanded expert intervention, said the Minister.

“We consulted top institutions like IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, and CBRI (Central Building Research Institute) to find a viable and safe solution. Based on their recommendations, we have proposed a switch to the cast-in-situ construction method, which avoids disturbing the railway tracks and minimises ground risks,” said Verma.

He said a detailed proposal, including expert recommendations and revised engineering designs, was submitted to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) last month.

“We are hopeful that the Centre will grant approval soon. All groundwork has been completed from our side — the design is safe, the method is sound, and the urgency is evident given the daily traffic chaos in the area,” said the Minister.

Currently, due to the incomplete underpass, traffic is being managed with temporary diversions and barricades, leading to severe congestion near Ring Road, Bhairon Marg, and Sarai Kale Khan.

Once completed, this stretch will provide a dedicated, uninterrupted flow of traffic in both directions, he said.

“Our objective is simple — to deliver world-class infrastructure while ensuring safety and long-term durability. We are ready to move as soon as the approval arrives,” said Verma.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.