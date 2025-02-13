Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 Latest Updates

The highly anticipated film featuring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli recently began shooting but was temporarily halted as Priyanka Chopra took a break for her brother's wedding. Now, the latest update reveals that the shoot will resume by the end of this week.

There’s also buzz about Bollywood actor Nana Patekar joining the project, but this has not been officially confirmed yet. Discussions about his casting are still ongoing.

The upcoming schedule will focus on some intense confrontation scenes between Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka’s role in the film is said to be crucial, with a character that has a negative side, adding to the intrigue of the plot. SS Rajamouli has reportedly designed a very interesting and key role for Priyanka.

Details about the film remain tightly under wraps, but the film's music is being composed by MM Keeravani. The makers are keeping everything a secret for now and plan to make an official announcement once the film is ready for release.

The shooting is expected to kick off again by the end of this week, with fans eagerly waiting for more updates on this exciting project.